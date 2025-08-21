Every Second Pensioner Under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 Gets Less Than Rs 1,500 Monthly

Every second pensioner under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) administered by retirement fund body EPFO gets less than Rs 1,500 a month, as per the data of March 2025, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The official data also showed only 53,541 pensioners or 0.65% of the total 81,48,490 pensions under the scheme get a monthly pension of over Rs 6,000 as of March 31, 2025.