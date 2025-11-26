Ethiopian Volcano Eruption: Hayli Gubbi’s Ash Expected To Clear Indian Skies Soon — Details Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the recent ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia are expected to move from India towards China. Talking to Akashvani News, Director General of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said that the ash cloud is affecting only aircraft operations and has no impact on the weather or air quality.

Even the satellite data and the IMD show that the ash from Hayli Gubbi is travelling high in the upper troposphere, well above the level at which Delhi’s residents breathe.

As the cloud moved in from Gujarat, over Rajasthan and the National Capital Region late on Monday, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the 350–360 "very poor" band – grim, but largely unchanged from earlier in the week when volcanic ash was not present, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Experts and government agencies are therefore clear on one point: the Ethiopian ash is not the primary cause in Delhi’s toxic haze.

Instead, the choking pollution continues to come from local and regional sources such as vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust and winter-time burning of crop residue in neighbouring states.