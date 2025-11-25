Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Plumes Reach Delhi, Haryana; Impact on Flights Explained

Flight operations have been impacted in India after an ash plume from a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia reached Delhi and Maharashtra and other states on Monday. The ash comes from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in almost 12,000 years.

The volcanic eruption sent huge plumes of smoke nearly 14km into the sky. The eruption lasted several hours on Sunday.

Hayli Gubbi sits in the Afar region of Ethiopia. It rises about 500 metres and lies within the Rift Valley, an area known for strong geological activity. Soon after the eruption, the cloud moved over Yemen and Oman before spreading further east towards India and northern Pakistan.

As a result, many airlines have announced flight cancellations due to the drifting ash cloud. Visibility has also dropped on several routes, while Delhi and nearby regions are already struggling due to seasonal poor air quality.