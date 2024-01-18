EPFO Removes Aadhaar Card As Valid Date Of Birth Proof; Check Which Documents Are Valid
The circular from UIDAI referenced the Aadhaar Act of 2016 and related enrollment and update regulations to clarify that Aadhaar is not recognised as valid proof of date of birth.
The Employees' Provident Fund Office (EPFO) on Tuesday announced that the Aadhaar card will no longer be an acceptable document for Date of Birth proof.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) notified EPFO that Aadhaar Card as proof of birth needs to be deleted from the list of acceptable documents.
This was also stated in an office memorandum dated December 20, 2018. Moreover, recent legal decisions, including a verdict from the Bombay High Court, have further confirmed that Aadhaar should not be considered as valid evidence of one's birth date.
EPFO: List Of Valid Documents For Date Of Birth Proof
The following documents are considered valid for EPFO:
Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths
Marksheet issued by any recognised Government Board or University
School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth
Certificate based on the service records
PAN card
Central/ State Pension Payment Order
Domicile Certificate issued by the Government
Apart from these documents, a medical certificate issued by the Civil Surgeon after a medical examination can also be submitted.
CGHS/ECHS/Medi-claim card issued by the Central Government, State Government or PSU, which has a photograph and date of birth recorded, has also been kept in the list of valid documents.