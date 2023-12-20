EOGEPL Signs MoU With IIT Bombay For R&D In CBM Technologies

The company has invested Rs 5,000 crore in the Raniganj block, resulting in the drilling of 348 wells and the daily production of nearly 0.9 million metric standard cubic meters of gas. EOGEPL is set to invest an additional Rs 2,000 crore to drill an additional 200 wells over the next 18 to 24 months in its coal bed methane project in West Bengal's Raniganj.