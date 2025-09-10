Govt Exempts Critical Mineral Mining From Public Consultation, Citing National Security

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change excluded critical, strategic and atomic mineral mining from the scope of public consultation.

The ministry cited defence and security requirements as the reason for this exemption, according to an office memorandum issued on Monday. Projects concerning these minerals will now be comprehensively appraised only at central level, irrespective of size.

This was after a receipt of a proposal sent to them from the Ministry of Defence requesting the same, highlighting the scarcity of these minerals around the world, their notable supply risk, as well as their applications in defence technology.

"It has also been stated the mineral resources of these rare earth minerals are scarce in India and their production and supply is concentrated in limited geographies around the world, which poses huge supply risk for the country and requires steady supply of rare earth minerals from domestic mines," the memorandum said.

The defence ministry said that rare earth minerals are vital components in radar, sonar, monitors, lasers, avionics, as well as mounting and guidance systems for tanks and other armoured vehicles among many other technologies.