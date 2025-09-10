What's The Great Nicobar Project And Why Is There A Controversy?

The Great Nicobar Island Project is a major initiative by the Union government to strengthen India’s strategic positioning in the Indo-Pacific and a holistic transformation of infrastructure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Rs 72,000-crore project includes a transhipment port, an international airport, a power plant and a township on the Great Nicobar Island.

However, it has turned into a political controversy, with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi criticising the project, calling it the latest in a “series of planned misadventures". In an opinion piece published in The Hindu on Sept. 8, she said the project "poses an existential danger to the island’s indigenous tribal communities".

Gandhi highlighted that the island is home to two indigenous groups, the Nicobarese and the Shompen, the latter classified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group. She noted that the project would permanently displace the Nicobarese, whose ancestral villages were evacuated during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The Shompen, she added, face even greater risks. The project denotifies parts of their tribal reserve. This, Gandhi said, would sever the Shompen from their ancestral lands, threatening their social and economic survival.