'Entirely Baseless': MEA Rejects NATO Chief's Claim Of Modi Dialling Putin For 'Ukraine Plan' After Tariff Hit

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a Ukraine-related plan.

“The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place,” the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry emphasised that the leadership of a major institution like NATO must exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in its public remarks. “Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister’s engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable,” it added.

Reiterating India’s position on energy imports, the MEA underlined that purchases from Russia were aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers. It asserted that India would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

"This (tariff) immediately impacts Russia because that means Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi is asking him, 'I support you, but could you explain me your strategy because I have now been hit by these 50% tariffs by the United States'," Rutte told CNN on Friday on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York.

US President Donald Trump last month imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on India and an additional 25% as a penalty for buying Russian oil. The president, who has announced reciprocal tariffs on various countries since returning to power in January, has on multiple occasions accused India of fueling Moscow's deadly attacks on Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil.

PM Modi and Putin last spoke over a telephone call on the former's 75th birthday on Sept. 17. According to PM Modi's office, he reiterated India's "full support for the peaceful resolution" of the Ukraine conflict, which broke out in February 2022.