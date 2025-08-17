Entire Stretch Of Mumbai Coastal Road Opened For Vehicles Round-The-Clock

The Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road, popularly known as Mumbai Coastal Road, has been opened 24X7 for all kinds of four-wheelers and buses, a civic official said.

All the work of the coastal road is finished, an order said, following which the entire stretch was opened for vehicles from Saturday morning.

The order to open all the bridges, tunnels and underpasses of both south and north-bound lanes for vehicular traffic was issued on Friday, the official said.

With the entire stretch of the coastal road now open, the north-bound connector from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link was closed as it is no longer needed, the official said.