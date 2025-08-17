Entire Stretch Of Mumbai Coastal Road Opened For Vehicles Round-The-Clock

Business NewsNationalEntire Stretch Of Mumbai Coastal Road Opened For Vehicles Round-The-Clock
All the work of the coastal road is finished, an order said, following which the entire stretch was opened for vehicles from Saturday morning.

17 Aug 2025, 09:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image Source: Representative/Mumbai Coastal Road Project)</p></div>
The Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road, popularly known as Mumbai Coastal Road, has been opened 24X7 for all kinds of four-wheelers and buses, a civic official said.

The order to open all the bridges, tunnels and underpasses of both south and north-bound lanes for vehicular traffic was issued on Friday, the official said.

With the entire stretch of the coastal road now open, the north-bound connector from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link was closed as it is no longer needed, the official said.

