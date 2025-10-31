Electricity Bill Aimed At Strengthening Power Distribution Sector: Govt

The government on Thursday released a document on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, stating the move will strengthen the power distribution sector through financial discipline, healthy competition, and enhanced efficiency.

The bill preserves the federal balance, promotes cooperative governance, and strengthens the framework for addressing the challenges of the power sector, an FAQ on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, said.

The government has released the document amid the controversy surrounding the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025.