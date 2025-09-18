Election Commission Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Voter Deletion Charge, Calls Them 'Baseless'

The Election Commission of India on Thursday rebutted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter deletion in Karnataka in 2023.

"Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi," the poll body said in a statement on social media platform X.

The Congress leader had alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is protecting "vote chors" (vote thieves). In a media presentation, Gandhi cited data from a Karnataka Assembly constituency to claim that the votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

Gandhi demanded that the Election Commission stop this practice and provide, within a week, the information sought by the Karnataka CID in an investigation into voter deletions.

"In 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for the deletion of electors in the Aland Assembly Constituency and an FIR was filed by the authority of ECI itself to investigate the matter," the poll body said in its response.

"As per records, Aland Assembly Constituency was won by Subhadh Guttedar (BJP) in 2018 and BR Patil (INC) in 2013," it added.