NIRF Ranking 2025: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot, IISc Best University; Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has retained the top spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025 in the overall category. It is followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, in second place, and IIT Bombay in third.

The NIRF Ranking 2025 showcases the country’s leading institutions across various categories. The list once again highlights the strong dominance of the IITs and IISc, alongside notable performances by several universities and colleges. The list was released by the Education Ministry on Thursday.

IIT Madras retained the top spot in the overall category, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay. IIT Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, and Roorkee secured the next ranks, underlining the excellence of IITs in higher education. AIIMS Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University rounded off the top 10.

In the universities category, IISc Bengaluru was named the best, with JNU taking the second spot. Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia came next, while Delhi University stood fifth. Names like BHU, Aligarh Muslim University and Jadavpur University also featured among the top 10.

Among colleges, Hindu College bagged the number one position, followed by Miranda House, Hans Raj College and Kirori Mal College — all part of the University of Delhi. St Stephen’s College stood at fifth place. St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, also made it to the top 10 list.

For research institutions, IISc led the rankings, followed by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi. IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur completed the top five.

In the category of innovation institutions, IIT Madras once again emerged at the top, followed by IIT Bombay and IISc. IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur secured fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Open universities were also ranked, with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) taking the lead, followed by Karnataka State Open University and UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University.

Among skill universities, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University came first, with Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University close behind.

For state public universities, Jadavpur University in Kolkata retained the first position, followed by Anna University in Chennai and Panjab University in Chandigarh. Andhra University and Kerala University were also among the top five.

In the Sustainable Development Goals Institutions category, IIT Madras was placed at the top, followed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and Jamia Millia Islamia.