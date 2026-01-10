Business NewsNationalED Raids On I-PAC: West Bengal Government Files Caveat In Supreme Court
ED Raids On I-PAC: West Bengal Government Files Caveat In Supreme Court

According to the central agency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away 'key' evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.

10 Jan 2026, 03:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mamta Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach. (Photo: PTI)<br></p></div>
Mamta Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach. (Photo: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with Enforcement Directorate raids against political consultancy firm I-PAC.

A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach.

The ED on Friday approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Banerjee, alleging that she, with the aid of the police, took away incriminating documents from the agency's custody during the raid at Jain's home.

