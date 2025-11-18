ED Raids Al Falah University, Linked Persons In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case

Business NewsNationalED Raids Al Falah University, Linked Persons In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case
It is understood that the ED is taking action under the anti-money laundering law following cognisance of the first information reports filed by the NIA and the Delhi Police in the case.

18 Nov 2025, 03:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Media persons outside the Al Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, in Faridabad, Haryana, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched searches against the Al Falah University of Faridabad and its promoters and linked persons as part of its investigation related to the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, sources said.

Teams of the federal probe agency have been searching multiple locations in the Delhi-NCR since early morning, sources said.

It is understood that the ED is taking action under the anti-money laundering law following cognisance of the first information reports filed by the NIA and the Delhi Police in the case. The agency is investigating finances and purported terror financing links in the matter.

Sources said the searches began around 5 a.m., and the trustees of the University are also being raided.

Till now, the NIA has arrested two persons, allegedly close aides of "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Nabi.

The Al Falah varsity is located in the Dhouj area of Faridabad district in Haryana near Delhi, and it is a medical college-cum-hospital.

