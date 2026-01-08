ED Raid Underway At TMC's Consultant I-PAC Chief's Office, Among Other Locations

Business NewsNationalED Raid Underway At TMC's Consultant I-PAC Chief's Office, Among Other Locations
08 Jan 2026, 01:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the Salt Lake Sector Five office of I-PAC, a consulting firm for TMC. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the Salt Lake Sector Five office of I-PAC, a consulting firm for TMC, on Thursday morning. Sources in the investigating agency told NDTV that a special team from Delhi has arrived for the operation. Now, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is on the way to I-PAC office in Salt Lake's Godrej Waterside.

NDTV also reported that ED officials have also visited the Loudon Street residence of I-PAC's head, Pratik Jain, where searches are also underway. According to ED sources, the raid is in connection with an old case registered in Delhi related case.

This is a developing story.

