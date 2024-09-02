ED Produces Amanatullah Khan In Delhi Court For Money Laundering Case

NDTV ProfitNationED Produces Amanatullah Khan In Delhi Court For Money Laundering Case
02 Sep 2024, 06:31 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;Amanatullah Khan's X (Twitter ) Account</p></div>
Source: Amanatullah Khan's X (Twitter ) Account

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday produced Aam Admi Party Member Of Legislative Assembly Amanatullah Khan before a Delhi court in a money laundering case.

The ED produced Khan before Special Judge Rakesh Syal, where it is likely to seek his custody in the case.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the agency conducted a search at his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital earlier today.

