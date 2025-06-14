ED Completes Restoration Of Assets Worth Rs 7,000 Crore Duped From Investors In Agri Gold Fraud

This was done so that the attached properties (by the ED) can be restored to the victims of the Agri Gold Ponzi schemes under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments (APPDFE) Act, 1999, the agency said in a statement.

Restitution of assets is a provision allowed in the PMLA for helping the victims who get duped in an investment fraud and with the restoration of the properties by the ED to the state government, the authorities can now further hand over the funds to the victims under the APPDFE Act, officials said.