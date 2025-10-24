Don't Misuse AI-Based Tools: EC Warns Parties Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, the Election Commission on Friday issued an advisory to political parties against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tools in political campaigns, saying it is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth.

After issuing guidelines in 2024 and January this year, the poll authority came out with an advisory largely reiterating its earlier instructions.

Depicting political leaders making electorally sensitive messages using AI is contaminating the level-playing field in the electoral arena, the advisory said.

Publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth, it said in a communication addressed to party presidents, chairpersons and general secretaries.

The poll panel issued the advisory using its constitutional powers under Article 324 of the Constitution.