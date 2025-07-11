Earthquake Tremors Felt Again In Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the adjoining neighbouring national capital region on Friday. The epicenter of the earthquake was the Jhajjar region in Haryana and the intensity was measured as 3.7 on the Richter scale, according to National Centre for Seismology.

On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 had hit the same region during the morning hours. The epicentre was 3 km north-east of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Rohtak and Gurugram districts, Panipat, Hisar and Meerut were also receptors of tremors on July 10.