Early Salary For Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi: Central Govt Employees In These States To Benefit

Central government employees and pensioners will receive salaries and pensions early in Maharashtra on Aug. 26 in light of Ganesh Chaturthi, according to reports.

The same will apply for central government employees in Kerala who will receive their wages and pension on Aug. 25 ahead of Onam, according to a memorandum by the Finance Ministry.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Aug. 27, whereas Onam will be celebrated on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

"In view of the 'Ganapati' festival, the Government has decided that the salary of all Central Government employees in the State of Maharashtra for the month of August 2025 may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday)," the Ministry of Finance said in a memorandum, cited by the Economic Times.

These central government departments include defence, posts and telecommunications for both states.

Kerala's central government's industrial employees will also be receiving their wages early, reports said.

“"In view of the 'ONAM' festival, the Government has decided that the salary/wages/pension of all Central Government employees in the State of Kerala may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) on 25-08-2025 (Monday)," the Ministry said in a memorandum specified by the Economic Times.

The ministry also instructed the Reserve Bank of India to notify the banks that will be handling the cash transfers beforehand so that the transactions take place as expected.

This practice is undertaken in order to provide pensioners and government employees the funds required to plan their expenses ahead of these major festivals.