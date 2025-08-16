Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Opens Sunday: PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 11,000 Crore Project — Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major national highway projects worth a total of nearly Rs 11,000 crore in the Rohini area of the national capital on Sunday.

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) are expected to vastly improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday.

The new stretches have been developed under the comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, said the PM's Office. The statement further said, "These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility."