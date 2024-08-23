Dua Lipa To Perform In India, Ticket Go On Sale In Four Days

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa is set to perform in India as she will be headlining the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Pre-sale tickets for the Nov. 30 event will go live on the Zomato app on Aug. 27.

Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer of the food delivery platform, made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

"ZFIC is our endeavour to strengthen India’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through community mobilisation," Goyal said.