Dua Lipa To Perform In India, Ticket Go On Sale In Four Days
The global pop sensation will headline Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced.
Global pop sensation Dua Lipa is set to perform in India as she will be headlining the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Pre-sale tickets for the Nov. 30 event will go live on the Zomato app on Aug. 27.
Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer of the food delivery platform, made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter.
"ZFIC is our endeavour to strengthen India’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through community mobilisation," Goyal said.
Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this yearâs event is my favourite global pop icon, @DUALIPA, an inspiration to millions worldwide!— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 23, 2024
ZFIC is our endeavour to strengthen Indiaâs resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through communityâ¦ pic.twitter.com/BG3QwRqI59
The concert will take place in Mumbai at the MMRDA Ground in the Bandra-Kurla Complex.
The Zomato Feeding India Concert is an initiative aimed at combating malnutrition and hunger in India through community involvement and fundraising. This year’s event will be leveraging Lipa's star power to draw attention and support. Zomato has committed to providing 10 meals for every ticket sold.