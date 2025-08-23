DRDO Director General Breaks Down Plans For 'Sudarshan Chakra' Missile Shield

Similar to Israel's 'Iron Dome', the 'Sudarshan Chakra' was announced by PM Modi in his speech on Independence Day. It has four main aspects, which are surveillance, detection, tracking and identificiation.

Defence Research and Development Organisation's Director General of Electronics and Communication Systems, BK Das, spoke to NDTV Profit regarding its plans to build a missile- proof shield by 2030.

"Our detection, tracking, surveillance and missile systems have been prepared," he said.

The weapons system will use long range sensors for surveillance, these sensors use electro-optics and infra red technology, along with long range radars and radar tracking.

It uses a built in AI-powered knowledge base and hardcoded software for identification in order to determine whether or not the entity in focus is a threat.

Das said that this system can also predict velocity, point of impact and course of action.

If a threat is detected the weapons system would use a variety of counter attack options.

This includes long range missiles and intermediate range missiles based on attack location. It also will have electronic warfare systems for 'soft killing' of manned weapons via high powered microwave technology and jamming of signals.

If the weapon crosses these defences and reaches close range, the 'Chakra' would use a laser-guided bombing system for "pinpoiint attack and firing."