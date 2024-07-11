"The Defence Research and Development Organisation has assigned seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme to promote 'Aatmanirbharta.'These projects sanctioned continue to show the endeavour of DRDO to boost industries, especially MSMEs and startups, in the defence and aerospace sectors, according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence.Here are the specifics of the approved projects:.Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit: The project, which includes the growth of an indigenous toolkit for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios, is awarded to a Nodia-based startup, Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt.Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: The project involves a versatile marine battlefield accessory that can be positioned in multiple combat roles. The objectives of the project are intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and maritime domain awareness. Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt. handles this project.Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection and Neutralisation: The vehicles serve as dual-use systems designed for the detection, classification, localisation, and neutralisation of underwater objects, ensuring key assets remain distant from the potential operational zone. The initiative has been entrusted to a Kochi-based startup, IROV Technologies Pvt.Development of Ice Detection Sensor for Aircraft: The project's aim is to create a system for detecting in-flight icing conditions. This system will activate the aircraft's anti-icing mechanism. The project is awarded to Bengaluru-based Craftlogic Labs Pvt. Development of Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator: The project will help in deploying multiple target systems to test and evaluate multiple short-range aerial weapon systems. Data Pattern (India) Ltd. in Chennai has received sanction for the project.Development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based Timing Acquisition and Dissemination System: Its goal is to facilitate the indigenization of the timing acquisition and dissemination system. The project is assigned to Accord Software & Systems Pvt. in Bengaluru.Development of Graphene-Based Smart and E-Textiles for Multifunctional Wearable Applications: It will create conductive yarn and fabric-making processes using graphene nanomaterials and conductive inks. This project is awarded to a Coimbatore-based start-up, Alohatech Pvt..DRDO Conducts Successful Rudra Air-To-Surface Missile Test"