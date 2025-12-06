Priti Adani Calls On Adani University Graduates To Power India’s Rise With Purpose
India’s next decade of development will demand leaders who can blend innovation with responsibility, said Adani.
Turning the convocation hall into a call-to-action for nation-building, Priti Adani urged Adani University’s latest batch of graduates to become purposeful contributors to India’s rise, as the institution held its 2nd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday at its Shantigram campus.
Addressing 87 postgraduate students — including three medallists — she said India’s next decade of development will demand leaders who can blend innovation with responsibility, and build systems that improve health, safety and opportunity for all.
She reminded graduates that the country’s infrastructure and technology landscape is undergoing profound shifts driven by digital transformation, sustainability and people-centric design — and that their careers must respond to this changing national narrative.
Invoking India’s civilisational strength, Dr Adani said the graduating class inherits a legacy that has “imagined deeply, built boldly and led morally,” urging them to carry that ethos into their professional lives. She also reaffirmed the University’s plan to build a new innovation-led campus focused on interdisciplinary research and industry collaboration.
In his Convocation Address, Qualcomm India President Savi S Soin highlighted India’s accelerating leadership in semiconductors, AI, mobility, connectivity and digital infrastructure. He emphasised the growing importance of industry–academia collaboration and encouraged students to embrace continuous learning, systems thinking and ethical leadership.
Degrees were conferred upon 79 MBA (Infrastructure Management) students and 8 M.Tech (Construction Engineering & Management) students, with the ceremony concluding in a commemorative group photograph marking a milestone in the University’s young but fast-growing journey.
