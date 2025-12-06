Priti Adani Calls On Adani University Graduates To Power India’s Rise With Purpose

Turning the convocation hall into a call-to-action for nation-building, Priti Adani urged Adani University’s latest batch of graduates to become purposeful contributors to India’s rise, as the institution held its 2nd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday at its Shantigram campus.

Addressing 87 postgraduate students — including three medallists — she said India’s next decade of development will demand leaders who can blend innovation with responsibility, and build systems that improve health, safety and opportunity for all.

She reminded graduates that the country’s infrastructure and technology landscape is undergoing profound shifts driven by digital transformation, sustainability and people-centric design — and that their careers must respond to this changing national narrative.