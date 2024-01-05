Getting Malicious Calls From International Numbers About India's Stock Exchanges? Here's What DoT Has To Say

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday cautioned the citizens about malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges.

The department under the Ministry of Communications advised people to report such cases to telecom operators.

"The recorded message urges to sell Indian stocks before March 12, claiming impending destruction of BSE and NSE," as per a DoT social media alert.

"Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements aimed at creating panic," DoT said in a statement.

The DoT has directed all the telecom service providers to block malicious calls from such numbers.