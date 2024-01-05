Getting Malicious Calls From International Numbers About India's Stock Exchanges? Here's What DoT Has To Say
The DoT has directed all the telecom service providers to block malicious calls from such numbers.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday cautioned the citizens about malicious calls from international numbers spreading false information about Indian stock exchanges.
The department under the Ministry of Communications advised people to report such cases to telecom operators.
"The recorded message urges to sell Indian stocks before March 12, claiming impending destruction of BSE and NSE," as per a DoT social media alert.
"Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements aimed at creating panic," DoT said in a statement.
Public Advisoryð— DoT India (@DoT_India) January 4, 2024
Beware of malicious calls from international numbers claiming to cause disruption !
Report such Numbers to Your Telecom Service Providers !!
#StaySafe #StayVigilant @AshwiniVaishnaw @devusinh @neerajmittalias @Cyberdost@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/azcPsmGHnv
Regarding the malicious calls, the release said, "Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report to DoT at help-sancharsaathi@gov.in or their telecom service providers."
The Department of Telecom earlier issued an advisory regarding calls threatening people with disconnection of their mobile services.
The department alerted citizens about a surge in malicious calls whereby it is being said that the receivers' mobile numbers will be disconnected within two hours by the DoT.
"The DoT does not make calls to citizens threatening disconnection. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and not provide any personal information if they receive such calls," the advisory said.
In the advisory, the DoT urged citizens to not share any personal information if they receive a call threatening disconnection.
"Verify the authenticity of such calls with your service providers. Be aware that the DoT does not communicate disconnection warnings via phone calls. Any such call should be treated as suspicious," the advisory said.
The DoT asked citizens to report any suspicious calls at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
(With PTI inputs)