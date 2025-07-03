Door Open For New TV Rating Agencies As Government Allows Direct Media Ties

In a move that is likely to open the door to more players in the television ratings space, India's central government has proposed an overhaul of the country's TV rating agency norms, including the deletion of two critical clauses from the guidelines originally notified in 2014.

Through these proposed changes, OTT platforms, digital distributors, and tech firms can now apply to become registered rating agencies.

The relaxations are part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's proposal for amending the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India. Public and stakeholder feedback are invited within 30 days.

Under the proposal, New Delhi plans on mandating compulsory registration of all TV rating agencies with the Ministry, with a detailed framework of eligibility criteria, operational procedures, data standards, and compliance.