'Don’t Like To Talk To Anyone': Air India Crash Sole Survivor Suffering 'Physically, Mentally'

Viswashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the June 2025 Air India plane crash, has spoken publicly for the first time since returning to the United Kingdom. He opened up about the psychological and physical toll the tragedy has taken on him and his family. He also said that he felt like the luckiest man alive.

The London-bound Boeing 787 crashed soon after take-off from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad airport on June 12. Footage on various news channels showed Ramesh walking away from the blazing wreckage of the plane. The visuals stunned everyone.

Ramesh was the lone survivor among 230 people on board. The deadly crash killed 241 people on board, including 12 crew members, and 19 on the ground.

Now, speaking to the BBC, the 39-year-old Ramesh said, “I still can’t believe it. I’m the only one who survived.”

His younger brother, Ajay, who was seated a few rows away from him in the ill-fated plane, did not survive. Following the tragedy, Ramesh became a subject of global attention. He was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the BBC.

He recently returned to his Leicester home and is now trying to rebuild a sense of normalcy.

Sanjiv Patel and Radd Seiger, two of his advisors, sat next to Ramesh when the BBC visited him at his house for the interview.