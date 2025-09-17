‘Don’t Confuse With Andheri Airport’: Social Media User Alerts Travellers To Check Navi Mumbai Airport Code
The code for the Navi Mumbai International Airport is NMI and for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is BOM.
The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to be inaugurated by the end of September. Ahead of its likely opening, people have taken to social media to alert passengers against confusing it with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Andheri.
A user named Dr Shashank Joshi said, “Please note the new three-letter code is NMI as per IATA, so now if you travel to Mumbai, check the three-letter code at the time of making your airline flight ticket.”
“Repeat Mumbai airport at Andheri is Code BOM and Navi Mumbai airport code is NMI... please pay attention while making your ticket on the 3-letter code,” he added.
Please note the new three letters code is NMI as per IATA so now if you travel to Mumbai check the three letters code at the time of making your airlines flight ticket..— Dr. Shashank Joshi (@AskDrShashank) September 15, 2025
Repeat Mumbai airport at Andheri is Code BOM and Navi Mumbai airport code is NMI... please pay attentionâ¦
In a recent LinkedIn post, another user said, “Mumbai airport at Andheri is Code BOM and Navi Mumbai airport code is NMI... please pay attention while making your ticket on the 3-letter code.”
The NMIA has been assigned the three-letter location code ‘NMI’ by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). On the other hand, the CSMIA continues to have the location code ‘BOM’.
IATA assigns unique three-letter codes, also known as location identifiers, to airports, which help in identifying destinations and traffic documents of commercial airlines. These codes are also central to the functioning of numerous digital systems that manage passenger and cargo operations worldwide.
Passengers travelling to and from Mumbai must take note of this distinction while booking flight tickets. The two different codes represent distinct airports and passengers need to check codes carefully while booking tickets.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be inaugurated by the end of this month.
In July 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the NMIA will start passenger operations by September 2025.
“With 94% work completed, the vision of the next-generation international airport is closer than ever under the leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji. Passenger operations are set to begin by September 2025, and with over 13,000 workers on-site, we’re moving full throttle to complete the rest,” the CM said in a post on X.
“What’s taking shape isn’t just an airport — it’s an engine for growth, opportunity and global connectivity. In its first two phases, NMIA will be equipped to handle 20 million passengers, 0.8 million metric tonnes of cargo, and feature the world’s fastest baggage claim system — designed to move people and dreams faster than ever,” he added.
Final Approach: Navi Mumbai International Airport is Ready to Soar!âï¸— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 12, 2025
Visited and inspected the Navi Mumbai International Airport and chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the detailed progress of the ongoing work.
With 94% work completed, the vision of theâ¦ https://t.co/NtwfMRJ4Sc pic.twitter.com/g70ZmNqUrL
Situated in Ulwe, the new airport is expected to share the traffic burden of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which currently manages more than 5 crore travellers annually and is operating beyond its capacity.
Planned as a modern aviation hub, NMIA will feature twin runways, advanced passenger amenities and an emphasis on sustainable development. According to Fadnavis, the facility will draw 37 MW from renewable sources, with its entire ground fleet operating on electric or alternative-fuel vehicles.