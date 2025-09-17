‘Don’t Confuse With Andheri Airport’: Social Media User Alerts Travellers To Check Navi Mumbai Airport Code

The NMIA has been assigned the three-letter location code ‘NMI’ by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). On the other hand, the CSMIA continues to have the location code ‘BOM’.

IATA assigns unique three-letter codes, also known as location identifiers, to airports, which help in identifying destinations and traffic documents of commercial airlines. These codes are also central to the functioning of numerous digital systems that manage passenger and cargo operations worldwide.

Passengers travelling to and from Mumbai must take note of this distinction while booking flight tickets. The two different codes represent distinct airports and passengers need to check codes carefully while booking tickets.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be inaugurated by the end of this month.

In July 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the NMIA will start passenger operations by September 2025.

“With 94% work completed, the vision of the next-generation international airport is closer than ever under the leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji. Passenger operations are set to begin by September 2025, and with over 13,000 workers on-site, we’re moving full throttle to complete the rest,” the CM said in a post on X.

“What’s taking shape isn’t just an airport — it’s an engine for growth, opportunity and global connectivity. In its first two phases, NMIA will be equipped to handle 20 million passengers, 0.8 million metric tonnes of cargo, and feature the world’s fastest baggage claim system — designed to move people and dreams faster than ever,” he added.