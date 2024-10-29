Documents In Mahesh Langa's Possession Hint At Corporate Espionage, Says Gujarat Police

The official documents recovered from journalist Mahesh Langa hint at a corporate espionage ring, according to the Gujarat police. The documents, claim the investigators, was not used by Langa for any professional work.

The documents never made it to any print or electronic platform in the form of journalistic work, the Gujarat police pointed out. This indicates a possible corporate espionage ring, through which bureaucrats were supplying documents via Langa to certain corporate players, the police said.

The case for unauthorised possession of official document was registered against Langa in Gandhinagar on Oct. 23. The FIR was filed following the alleged recovery of some documents of the Gujarat Maritime Board from him. District Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty had told PTI that online FIR was not accessible to the public as it has been put under "sensitive category".

Sources told the news agency that Langa, along with an employee of the maritime board were booked on the charges of theft and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.