DMRC Receives Final Safety Certification For Janakpuri West Section Of Magenta Line

The Magenta Line of the DMRC connects Janakpuri in Delhi to the Botanical Garden in Uttar Pradesh.

30 Aug 2024, 09:39 PM IST
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday received the final safety certification of the Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension section of Magenta Line, officials said.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, said that the work on the Janakpuri West–Krishna Park Extension section of Phase 4 has been completed.

"All mandatory inspections of the section have also been done and the final safety certification has been received on Friday. Stipulations prescribed in the clearance will be observed and the date of opening of this section will be intimated after the same," Dayal stated.

