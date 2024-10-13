Delhi Police's Special Cell To Assist Mumbai Cops In Baba Siddique Murder Probe: Sources

A team from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police is set to be dispatched to Mumbai to assist in the investigation of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, police sources said on Sunday.

The 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.