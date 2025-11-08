Delhi Enters 'Red Zone' As Pollution Levels Cross 400 Mark, AQI 'Severe'

Several parts of the city recorded pollution levels in the "severe" category. Monitoring stations reported an AQI of 404 at Alipur, 402 at ITO, 406 at Nehru Nagar, 411 at Vivek Vihar, 420 at Wazirpur, and 418 at Burari, according to the CPCB's Sameer app data from 38 monitoring stations across the capital.