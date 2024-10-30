Delhi Government To Boost Independent Food Outlets With Modern Infrastructure

Delhi Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The policy introduces a pioneering approach to support the growing segment of independent food businesses, including cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens, and other non-dine-in delivery outlets. Designed to simplify business operations and promote sustainable growth, the policy will be effective from 2024 to 2029. It aims to reduce regulatory hurdles, streamline licensing processes, and create opportunities for job growth and skill development throughout the National Capital Territory," he said.