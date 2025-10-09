DK Shivakumar Says Bengaluru's Traffic Is Highlighted 'Because Karnataka Media Is Free'
In a bizarre statement on Bengaluru traffic, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday attributed the traffic congestion of "free media". He asserted that the traffic issue in Bengaluru is receiving traction due to the vibrancy of the state's traditional and social media.
Shivakumar was speaking during a panel discussion on "GBA: Transformative Vision for Bengaluru with GBA" organised by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), in collaboration with Mount Carmel College.
Stressing the need to resolve the city’s traffic woes, he said, "Even in London, people have to travel three hours if they don't go by public transport. Even in Delhi, it will take 1.5 hours to reach Parliament from the airport, but Bengaluru is making more noise than Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad."
"Because we are very free to all friends, and our social media is picking up," added Shivakumar.
Public Outrage on Bengaluru Roads
The Karnataka state government has recently drawn flak over the poor condition of roads in the city. Several prominent residents, including industry veterans such as former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, have urged the government to intervene immediately.
Public outrage over the condition of roads intensified after online trucking platform BlackBuck decided to move its office from Bellandur on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and infrastructure issues.
Shivakumar said that while no such news comes out of other major cities, Bengaluru receives more attention because of the state’s openness to media.
“No news comes out of Delhi, no news comes out of Chennai, no news comes out of other states — only Bengaluru because we allow them. Because a lot of people from other countries and the world are coming here. They come and they tweet. They make children cry, and some fellow threatened us that they would go back. Because he is earning, he is coming and doing business here. Because the talent hub here is too high," he said as reported by news agency PTI.
He also pointed out that Bengaluru has 1.27 crore registered vehicles and in the years to come, its population could touch two crores.
Addressing criticisms over projects like the tunnel road, the deputy chief minister said during a panel discussion, "You cannot satisfy everyone. Everyone wants to own a car, then they complain about traffic... Time is money, I don't want people to be stuck in traffic anymore."
VIDEO | âManaging Bengaluru city is not an easy job. We are constructing new tunnels to manage traffic issues,â says Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025
Meanwhile, the traffic violation fine of Rs 18,500 pending against the two-wheeler ridden by DK Shivakumar during an inspection of the Hebbal flyover loop has been cleared by the vehicle owner.
On Aug. 5, during the inspection, Shivakumar rode the two-wheeler, which, according to the Bengaluru Traffic Police website, had 34 pending traffic violation cases.
The violations included riding without a helmet, using a mobile phone while riding, and entering no-entry or one-way zones.
(With PTI inputs)