DK Shivakumar Says Bengaluru's Traffic Is Highlighted 'Because Karnataka Media Is Free'

The Karnataka state government has recently drawn flak over the poor condition of roads in the city. Several prominent residents, including industry veterans such as former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, have urged the government to intervene immediately.

Public outrage over the condition of roads intensified after online trucking platform BlackBuck decided to move its office from Bellandur on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and infrastructure issues.

Shivakumar said that while no such news comes out of other major cities, Bengaluru receives more attention because of the state’s openness to media.

“No news comes out of Delhi, no news comes out of Chennai, no news comes out of other states — only Bengaluru because we allow them. Because a lot of people from other countries and the world are coming here. They come and they tweet. They make children cry, and some fellow threatened us that they would go back. Because he is earning, he is coming and doing business here. Because the talent hub here is too high," he said as reported by news agency PTI.

He also pointed out that Bengaluru has 1.27 crore registered vehicles and in the years to come, its population could touch two crores.

Addressing criticisms over projects like the tunnel road, the deputy chief minister said during a panel discussion, "You cannot satisfy everyone. Everyone wants to own a car, then they complain about traffic... Time is money, I don't want people to be stuck in traffic anymore."