Diwali Mahurat Trading 2025: Why Has Muhurat Trade Timing Been Preponed This Year?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) released a circular on Sept. 22 announcing the Muhurat trading schedule for this Diwali. According to the communication, the special one-hour trading session will be held on Oct. 21 in the afternoon, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., replacing the traditional evening slot.

In 2024, the Muhurat trading session was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The reason for the shift in timing for the special session is that the Kartika Amavasya Tithi starts on Oct. 20 at 3:44 p.m. and ends on Oct. 21 at 5:54 p.m. Thus, the new timings will ensure that the trading session is aligned with the auspicious occasion.

As stated in the official circular, the pre-opening window is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., after which the main trading session will run from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The block deal window will operate from 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a special pre-open segment for IPOs and relisted stocks that will continue until 2:15 p.m.

Trading for securities will continue in the market between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. The closing session is slated for 2:55 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. Trade adjustments are permitted up to 3:15 pm.