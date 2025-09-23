Diwali Mahurat Trading 2025: Why Has Muhurat Trade Timing Been Preponed This Year?
The Muhurat trading session has likely been preponed to align it with the Kartika Amavasya Tithi.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) released a circular on Sept. 22 announcing the Muhurat trading schedule for this Diwali. According to the communication, the special one-hour trading session will be held on Oct. 21 in the afternoon, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., replacing the traditional evening slot.
In 2024, the Muhurat trading session was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The reason for the shift in timing for the special session is that the Kartika Amavasya Tithi starts on Oct. 20 at 3:44 p.m. and ends on Oct. 21 at 5:54 p.m. Thus, the new timings will ensure that the trading session is aligned with the auspicious occasion.
As stated in the official circular, the pre-opening window is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., after which the main trading session will run from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
The block deal window will operate from 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a special pre-open segment for IPOs and relisted stocks that will continue until 2:15 p.m.
Trading for securities will continue in the market between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. The closing session is slated for 2:55 p.m. to 3:05 p.m. Trade adjustments are permitted up to 3:15 pm.
The Muhurat trading session is a customary event in Indian equity markets, organised annually on Diwali. It symbolises the start of the new year in the Hindu calendar, which on this occasion will be Samvat 2082.
Investors will have the opportunity to trade in equities, derivatives, currencies, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) during the one-hour window. Other exchanges are likely to release matching schedules in line with NSE’s announcement.
Many investors view trading during this auspicious period as a way to seek prosperity and good fortune for the coming year. All transactions carried out in the session will follow the usual settlement process.