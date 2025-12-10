Diwali Included In UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage Of Humanity List

UNESCO on Wednesday announced the inscription of Deepavali or Diwali, India's festival of lights, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The decision was taken during a key meeting of UNESCO being hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi.

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The 20th session of the panel is underway from Dec. 8 to 13 at the Red Fort.

Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rented the air as UNESCO announced that the Deepavali festival has been added to the coveted list.

A note on the UNESCO's website read, "Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is a light festival celebrated annually by diverse individuals and communities across India, that marks the last harvest of the year and the start of a new year and new season. Based on the lunar calendar, it falls on the new moon in October or November and lasts several days. It is a joyous occasion that symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. During this time, people clean and decorate their homes and public spaces, light lamps and candles, set off fireworks, and offer prayers for prosperity and new beginnings." [sic]