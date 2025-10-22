Diwali Gift Gone Wrong? Employees Throw Soan Papdi Boxes At Haryana Factory Gate: Watch Video
A viral video shows employees of a factory in Sonipat throwing the soan papdi boxes they received as a Diwali gift at the company’s gate.
Diwali usually brings cheer, lights and gifts, but for the employees of a factory in Haryana, it sparked outrage instead. A video circulating on social media shows frustrated and angry employees throwing boxes of soan papdi outside their workplace in protest against what they received as their Diwali gift.
As per reports, the incident took place at a company located in the industrial area of Gannaur in Sonipat, Haryana. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows workers tossing boxes of soan papdi at the company’s gate.
According to the social media posts, the company had distributed soan papdi boxes instead of a cash bonus this Diwali. The decision did not go down well with the employees, who expressed their anger by discarding the sweets right outside the factory premises.
Soan papdi, a light, flaky sweet, is often exchanged during Diwali. In this case, the familiar sweet became a symbol of employee dissatisfaction, as the boxes ended up not in homes, but at the factory gate.
à¤à¤ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤µà¤°à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤¨à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¹ à¤¸à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¤ªà¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¡à¤¿à¤¬à¥à¤¬à¤¾ à¤¦à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥à¤§à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¥à¤ª -à¤µà¤°à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¡à¤¿à¤¬à¥à¤¬à¥ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¥¤
Diwali Kalesh
A company gave its employees the famous most hated alleged Mithai called Soan Papdi
The employees threw the Soan Papdi boxes at the gate of the company.
Soan Papdi deserves this insult :)
What is your opinion on alleged mithai called soan papdi?
Mixed Reactions Online
The video quickly went viral, sparking a range of reactions. While some users sympathised with the employees’ frustration, others criticised their response, calling it disrespectful and insensitive. Many users condemned the act of throwing the sweets, arguing that it showed a lack of gratitude and respect.
One user expressed disappointment, saying the gesture “not only shows disrespect towards employment but also towards food.” They added that while disappointment with the company was reasonable, the workers “could have refused to take it from the boss” instead of discarding it in such a manner.
As an employer, I feel very sad to see this. For whatever it's worth, the employer gave something. Whoever has thrown it like this not only shows disrespect towards his employment but also towards food, which is equivalent to committing paap in Hinduism. One may be disappointedâ¦
Another user emphasised that bonuses are not an entitlement, writing that “a bonus is not a binding obligation, it is a matter of sharing happiness.” The comment added that not all companies make huge profits and that working without a bonus should not always be a cause for complaint.
à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¦à¤²à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¤à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤à¤¬à¥à¤¨à¤¸ à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥,à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¥à¤¨à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¥¤à¤à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤ªà¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤²à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤² à¤¹à¥,à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤ à¤°à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¥¤à¥§à¥ª à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤¨à¤¸ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾,à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¥à¥à¥¤
Some users were more direct in their criticism. One called the incident “an insult to food,” adding that people who behave in such a way “don’t need work,” they “need politics.”
à¤¯à¤¹ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤ªà¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¥¤ à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¿à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤² à¤¬à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¥¤
Others urged compassion instead of anger, suggesting the workers could have given it to poor children if they didn’t want the sweets, as “for someone it may be everything.”
Gareeb baccho ko de dete nahi chahiye tha toh. Its ok to not like it but for someone it may be everything.
A few, however, tried to take a balanced view. One comment said, “Mocking food isn’t right,” but also pointed out that “companies should understand their team’s preferences before gifting.” The user added that a little thoughtfulness in such gestures “can make celebrations feel truly special.”
Mocking food isnât right. Every sweet has its own charm. That said, companies should understand their teamâs preferences before gifting. A bit of thoughtfulness can make celebrations feel truly special.
While opinions remain divided, the video shows how even well-intentioned gifts can backfire when they fail to resonate with recipients.