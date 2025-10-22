Diwali Gift Gone Wrong? Employees Throw Soan Papdi Boxes At Haryana Factory Gate: Watch Video

Diwali usually brings cheer, lights and gifts, but for the employees of a factory in Haryana, it sparked outrage instead. A video circulating on social media shows frustrated and angry employees throwing boxes of soan papdi outside their workplace in protest against what they received as their Diwali gift.

As per reports, the incident took place at a company located in the industrial area of Gannaur in Sonipat, Haryana. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows workers tossing boxes of soan papdi at the company’s gate.

According to the social media posts, the company had distributed soan papdi boxes instead of a cash bonus this Diwali. The decision did not go down well with the employees, who expressed their anger by discarding the sweets right outside the factory premises.

Soan papdi, a light, flaky sweet, is often exchanged during Diwali. In this case, the familiar sweet became a symbol of employee dissatisfaction, as the boxes ended up not in homes, but at the factory gate.