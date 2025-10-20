Diwali 2025 Dry Day: When Will Liquor Shops Remain Closed This Festive Season? Check Details Here

India will celebrate Diwali on Oct. 20, marking the annual Hindu festival of lights, joy and prosperity. In a few states, Diwali holiday will be observed on Oct. 21, as per the regional calendars.

A public holiday has been declared in most states and Union Territories for the Diwali festival on Monday. Many states, including Delhi, are also set to observe the closure of liquor shops on this day.

While Diwali festivities span across several days from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, dry days are mostly observed on Diwali for law-and-order purposes across many states.

For instance, the Excise Department of Delhi announced on Saturday that Oct. 20 will be observed as a Dry Day in the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Diwali (Deepavali). This means that liquor shops will continue to operate as usual on other days, such as Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj (Oct. 22 and Oct. 23).

However, all liquor shops, bars, and license holders under categories like L-1, L-2, L-3, L-10, and others will remain closed on the day of Diwali in Delhi. No sale of alcohol will be allowed, the department noted.

The excise department has also stated that no compensation will be given for the closure of liquor shops.

“All licensees are required to display this order clearly at their premises for public awareness and compliance,” the order stated.