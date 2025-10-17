Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Check Whether Banks Are Closed Next Week For Laxmi Pujan, Bhaidooj

With Diwali on the horizon, banks will remain closed for several days across many states next week. Diwali festivities, which begin with Dhanteras, span five days across India. So, banks in many states are scheduled to be closed for festivals like Diwali Laxmi Pujan, Kali Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhaidooj, as per regional calendars.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 as per the Hindu calendar. This means that banks will remain closed in different states from Monday to Thursday, October 23, for various festivals. However, the bank holidays may vary as per regional calendars.

As a result, customers are advised to plan their financial transactions in advance. They can check the holiday calendar for their local branches to stay informed and avoid any inconvenience before planning any bank visits.

However, online banking services won’t be affected during bank holidays. Customers can continue to use ATM, UPI, net banking and other digital services.