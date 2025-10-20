Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Oct. 21? Find Out
As Diwali celebrations continue across the country, banks in many states will stay shut till October 23 for the festive break.
Banks in many Indian states will continue to remain shut on October 21 for Diwali. The festive period began with Dhanteras on October 18, which traditionally marks the start of Diwali celebrations.
In fact, October has as many as 21 scheduled bank holidays, including regional observances, Diwali festivities, Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.
Customers are advised to complete any in-branch transactions before the holidays to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Essential digital banking services such as UPI, ATMs, internet banking, and mobile apps will remain fully functional, ensuring customers can continue to access their accounts and make payments without disruption.
During Diwali, banks are set to remain closed from October 20 to October 23. But not all states will observe holidays on all days. For instance, Bhai Dooj, which marks the conclusion of Diwali festivities, is observed mostly in north India. As a result, only states such as Uttar Pradesh observe a holiday on this day.
Diwali Holiday On October 21
As per the RBI’s holiday calendar, banks in at least 11 states will remain closed on October 21 on the occasion of Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali and Govardhan Pooja. These include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Manipur, among others. The RBI calendar states that banks in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, and Srinagar will remain shut on October 21.
State-Wise Diwali Bank Holidays
Oct. 21: Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, and Jammu & Kashmir to mark Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali and Govardhan Pooja.
Oct. 22: Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The closures mark regional observances such as Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami and Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).
Oct. 23: Banks in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed to observe Bhai Bij (Bhaidooj), Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba.
Banks will reopen for in-person services on Friday, Oct. 24. However, they will remain closed over the weekend on Oct. 25 (fourth Saturday) and Oct. 26 (Sunday).
* holiday calendar based on the list shared by RBI.