Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Oct. 21? Find Out

Banks in many Indian states will continue to remain shut on October 21 for Diwali. The festive period began with Dhanteras on October 18, which traditionally marks the start of Diwali celebrations.

In fact, October has as many as 21 scheduled bank holidays, including regional observances, Diwali festivities, Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Customers are advised to complete any in-branch transactions before the holidays to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Essential digital banking services such as UPI, ATMs, internet banking, and mobile apps will remain fully functional, ensuring customers can continue to access their accounts and make payments without disruption.

During Diwali, banks are set to remain closed from October 20 to October 23. But not all states will observe holidays on all days. For instance, Bhai Dooj, which marks the conclusion of Diwali festivities, is observed mostly in north India. As a result, only states such as Uttar Pradesh observe a holiday on this day.