Diwali 2024: Indian Railways Announces 7,000 Special Trains, Details Here
The new trains will facilitate the movement of over two lakh extra passengers daily.
The Indian Railways has announced as many as 7,000 extra special trains to handle the festive rush during the upcoming Diwali and Chhat Puja. The new trains will facilitate the movement of over two lakh extra passengers daily, making it easier for people who want to visit their homes for the festivals, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
“We created a record last year. We are exceeding that record this year and will run 7,000 special trains for Chhath Puja and Deepavali. We are making arrangements so that two lakh extra passengers can travel daily. This is over and above the normal trains, which are there on the timetable,” Vaishnaw told the media in a press briefing.
#WATCH | Delhi | Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "This year 7000 special trains are being run for Deepawali and Chhath puja." pic.twitter.com/KEQLjyU1e7— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024
According to a PTI report, over 4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year, to meet the demand during the festive rush. The ministry has decided to enhance the services this year after considering the footfall recorded last year, railway officials quoted by PTI said.
Indian Railways: Full List of Trains To Run During Diwali And Chhath Puja
The zonal railways have also announced many special trains to meet the demand in the festive season. Western Railways, in an X post, said that it will run 2,602 trips of 73 pairs of trains during the festive season.
“These trips are originating from several places, including Mumbai, Surat, Udhna, Ahmedabad and Vadodara and will head towards various destinations,” it said in a post on X.
Keeping in mind the needs of passengers, 2602 trips of 73 pairs of Festival Special Trains for Diwali and Chatth Puja are being run by WR.— Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 22, 2024
These trips are originating from several places, including Mumbai, Surat, Udhna, Ahmedabad & Vadodara and will head towards variousâ¦ pic.twitter.com/RnLyHMtzOL
WR will run 09011/12 Udhna-Gaya-Vadodara Festival Special for the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand.— Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 24, 2024
The booking for train no. 09011 is open at all PRS Counters and the IRCTC Website.#WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/xvzJADE1KE
Northern Railways released a detailed timetable for the special trains it will run during the festive season.
“In view of the ensuing Festival Rush, Railways have planned several Festival Spl trains. You may book your tickets in these Spl trains,” Northern Railways wrote in a post on X.
Similar announcements were made by Southern Railway and Central Railway.
Enjoy Extended Services on the Dadar-Kazipet Route!— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 22, 2024
The Dadar-Kazipet Weekly Special Train (via Pimpalkhuti, Ballarshah) will now run for 16 additional services, providing more travel options for your convenience.
Check the updated schedule and book your tickets atâ¦ pic.twitter.com/xfVGBcygTy
Special trains between #Coimbatore - #Barauni to clear extra rush of passengers during #Diwali & Chhath festival— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 24, 2024
Advance Reservation for Festival Special Trains are open from #SouthernRailwayÂ End#Diwali2024 #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/D6rdYVBtLj
Diwali is set to be celebrated on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 this year. Meanwhile, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.