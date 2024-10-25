NDTV ProfitNationDiwali 2024: Indian Railways Announces 7,000 Special Trains, Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Diwali 2024: Indian Railways Announces 7,000 Special Trains, Details Here

The new trains will facilitate the movement of over two lakh extra passengers daily.

25 Oct 2024, 11:03 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The ministry has decided to enhance the services this year after considering the footfall recorded last year, railway officials quoted by PTI said. (Photo source: iStock)</p></div>
The ministry has decided to enhance the services this year after considering the footfall recorded last year, railway officials quoted by PTI said. (Photo source: iStock)

The Indian Railways has announced as many as 7,000 extra special trains to handle the festive rush during the upcoming Diwali and Chhat Puja. The new trains will facilitate the movement of over two lakh extra passengers daily, making it easier for people who want to visit their homes for the festivals, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. 

“We created a record last year. We are exceeding that record this year and will run 7,000 special trains for Chhath Puja and Deepavali. We are making arrangements so that two lakh extra passengers can travel daily. This is over and above the normal trains, which are there on the timetable,” Vaishnaw told the media in a press briefing.

According to a PTI report, over 4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year, to meet the demand during the festive rush. The ministry has decided to enhance the services this year after considering the footfall recorded last year, railway officials quoted by PTI said.

Indian Railways: Full List of Trains To Run During Diwali And Chhath Puja

The zonal railways have also announced many special trains to meet the demand in the festive season. Western Railways, in an X post, said that it will run 2,602 trips of 73 pairs of trains during the festive season.

“These trips are originating from several places, including Mumbai, Surat, Udhna, Ahmedabad and Vadodara and will head towards various destinations,” it said in a post on X.

ALSO READ

German Chancellor Scholz, PM Modi To Discuss Ties, Defence, Trade On Agenda
Opinion
German Chancellor Scholz, PM Modi To Discuss Ties, Defence, Trade On Agenda
Read More

ALSO READ

Centre Approves Two Railway Projects Worth Rs 6,798 Crore
Opinion
Centre Approves Two Railway Projects Worth Rs 6,798 Crore
Read More

Northern Railways released a detailed timetable for the special trains it will run during the festive season.

“In view of the ensuing Festival Rush, Railways have planned several Festival Spl trains. You may book your tickets in these Spl trains,” Northern Railways wrote in a post on X.

Similar announcements were made by Southern Railway and Central Railway.

Diwali is set to be celebrated on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 this year. Meanwhile, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on Nov.  7 and Nov. 8.

ALSO READ

IRCTC Ticket Reservation: Why Indian Railways Reduced Advance Booking Period To 60 Days
Opinion
IRCTC Ticket Reservation: Why Indian Railways Reduced Advance Booking Period To 60 Days
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT