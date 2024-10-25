Diwali 2024: Indian Railways Announces 7,000 Special Trains, Details Here

The Indian Railways has announced as many as 7,000 extra special trains to handle the festive rush during the upcoming Diwali and Chhat Puja. The new trains will facilitate the movement of over two lakh extra passengers daily, making it easier for people who want to visit their homes for the festivals, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

“We created a record last year. We are exceeding that record this year and will run 7,000 special trains for Chhath Puja and Deepavali. We are making arrangements so that two lakh extra passengers can travel daily. This is over and above the normal trains, which are there on the timetable,” Vaishnaw told the media in a press briefing.