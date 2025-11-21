Digitise, Decode, Defend: Gautam Adani Calls For India's Vedic Knowledge Revival

At the Adani Global Indology Conclave, Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani Group, opened by grounding the moment in his personal legacy: the early lessons that shaped his understanding of beauty, devotion, and dharma, passed down not as stories but as a lived framework of values.

Since the announcement of this initiative, he said, many have asked: why does Indology matter? For him, Indology is the disciplined study of philosophy, art, medicine, mathematics, architecture, language and governance.

"When we study Indology, we do not look back to live in history, we look forward so that the best of history lives through us," said Adani.

He invoked Nalanda, not as a singular tragedy but as a pattern. Bharat’s greatest injuries came from the systematic destruction of its knowledge infrastructure, said Adani. Their fall erased hundreds of years of wisdom in a single generation. "Our knowledge was seamlessly stolen and ruthlessly mined. Civilisations do not fall by sword alone. They fall when their memories are left unguarded," he stated.

If those were the assaults of the past, today's challenge is quieter but equally dangerous, he pointed out. New invasions do not arrive with armies or flags; they come disguised as tools of convenience that shape how a society reads, thinks and remembers. This, he warned, is the new phase of soft warfare — the struggle for cultural memory and public thought.