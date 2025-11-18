'Digital Arrest' Scam: Fraudsters Use Delhi Blast Panic To Extort Rs 6.7 Lakh From Woman— Here's What Happened

Fearing prosecution, Gaur transferred Rs 6.66 lakh to the criminals' account via RTGS without informing her family. It wasn't until three days after the money was transferred that she revealed the incident to her family, who promptly took her to the Cyber Cell to lodge a formal complaint, Navbharat Times reported.

The Cyber Cell team has launched an investigation to trace the bank account used by the fraudsters. The scammers exploited the national shock from the blast, the first major explosion in Delhi since 2011, to exploit Gaur.

ADCP Crime has issued a stern warning, advising the public to be aware of the "digital arrest" scam.

Fraudsters often impersonate as officials from agencies like the CBI, ED, ATS, and NIA, and use high-pressure tactics like claiming the victim's identity documents were used for illegal purposes or that narcotics were seized in a parcel addressed to them.

The ADCP stressed there is no such provision as "digital arrest" under the law, and urged citizens to be vigilant against these fear-based criminal traps. Kanpur police cyber cell is investigating the case.