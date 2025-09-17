Digital Arrest Gang Cause Death Of 75-Year-Old Doctor In Hyderabad

A 76-year-old doctor in Hyderabad fell victim to a case of organised cyber fraud that led to her death, according to an NDTV report on Wednesday.

The fraudsters, part of a digital arrest gang, engaged in impersonation, forgery and intimidation to extort money from the victim. Police officials are looking into the matter after a complaint was filed by the victim's family.

The doctor was WhatsApp-called by a number bearing the Bangalore Police logo. She was then falsely implicated in a made-up “Sadat Khan Human Trafficking Case” via forged documents with Aadhaar details.

‘’Over the next three days, she was continuously harassed through video calls from two numbers. Fraudsters showed forged documents allegedly from the Supreme Court, Karnataka Police, Enforcement Directorate, and Reserve Bank of India, threatening prosecution under a fictitious National Secret Act, 1923.’’ a cybercrime official said.