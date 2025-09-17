Digital Arrest Gang Cause Death Of 75-Year-Old Doctor In Hyderabad
The victim withdrew up to Rs 6.6 lakh from her bank pension account and sent it to the criminals under duress from the doctored documents and impersonated communications.
A 76-year-old doctor in Hyderabad fell victim to a case of organised cyber fraud that led to her death, according to an NDTV report on Wednesday.
The fraudsters, part of a digital arrest gang, engaged in impersonation, forgery and intimidation to extort money from the victim. Police officials are looking into the matter after a complaint was filed by the victim's family.
The doctor was WhatsApp-called by a number bearing the Bangalore Police logo. She was then falsely implicated in a made-up “Sadat Khan Human Trafficking Case” via forged documents with Aadhaar details.
‘’Over the next three days, she was continuously harassed through video calls from two numbers. Fraudsters showed forged documents allegedly from the Supreme Court, Karnataka Police, Enforcement Directorate, and Reserve Bank of India, threatening prosecution under a fictitious National Secret Act, 1923.’’ a cybercrime official said.
The victim then withdrew up to Rs 6.6 lakh from her bank pension account and sent it to the criminals under duress from the doctored documents and impersonated communications. Despite sending the amount, the victim was further subjected to intimidation and falsified notices.
The victim ultimately succumbed to a cardiac arrest caused by immense stress from the situation. She was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad after experiencing severe chest pain but passed away soon after.
‘’Shockingly, the perpetrators continued to send messages and attempted calls even after her demise.’’ the investigator said.
Based on the complaint filed by the family, Cyber Crime Police registered a case under Sections 66C, 66D IT Act and Sections 111(2)(b), 105, 308(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of BNS and launched an Investigation to trace the accused and bring them in.