Diesel Demand In India Faces Headwinds As Economy Slows

The diesel market in India is losing momentum as the economy expands at a slower pace and consumption patterns shift in the world’s third-largest oil importer.

Sales of the fuel used to power trucks and farm machinery were flat at 7.64 million tons in October from a year earlier, according to preliminary oil ministry data. In the first 10 months of 2024, volumes expanded by just 1.8%, the slowest pace since 2020, when pandemic lockdowns hit demand.

Diesel accounts for about four barrels in every 10 of oil used in India, and the softness comes just as signs of weak buying have been seen in China and Europe. That’s potentially a headwind for crude prices, with investors also grappling with market cross-currents thrown up by OPEC+ supply policy, the US presidential election, and prospects for a global oil glut in 2025.