Did Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Die Of Drug Overdose? LA Police Reveal New Details

Anunay Sood, a prominent travel influencer and photographer known for his extensive global content, was found dead in his room at the Wynn Las Vegas earlier this month.

The 32-year-old passed away on Nov. 4, 2025, from a suspected drug overdose, according to a report by Los Angeles-based outlet 8NewsNow.

Law enforcement officials responded to the scene after Sood was found unresponsive inside his hotel accommodation.

According to police documents, officers recovered "narcotics" in the room near the body. Investigators specifically noted finding a small bag containing an unidentified white substance, alongside evidence suggesting the powder had been inhaled.