Did Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Die Of Drug Overdose? LA Police Reveal New Details
The 32-year-old Anunay Sood passed away on Nov. 4 from a suspected drug overdose.
Anunay Sood, a prominent travel influencer and photographer known for his extensive global content, was found dead in his room at the Wynn Las Vegas earlier this month.
The 32-year-old passed away on Nov. 4, 2025, from a suspected drug overdose, according to a report by Los Angeles-based outlet 8NewsNow.
Law enforcement officials responded to the scene after Sood was found unresponsive inside his hotel accommodation.
According to police documents, officers recovered "narcotics" in the room near the body. Investigators specifically noted finding a small bag containing an unidentified white substance, alongside evidence suggesting the powder had been inhaled.
A woman staying with Sood told the police that she and Sood had purchased what they thought to be cocaine from a man on the casino floor at approximately 4:00 a.m.
According to documents obtained by the news portal, Sood and two women "proceeded to use the cocaine" before falling asleep. The women reportedly awoke about an hour later to find Sood unresponsive.
Sood had travelled to the city to attend the Las Vegas Concours 2025, an automotive exhibition, according to recent posts on his Instagram account.
The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has listed Sood’s cause and manner of death as pending. Toxicology reports required to confirm the presence of lethal substances typically take several months to finalise.
There are currently no arrests in connection with the case.
Anunay Sood's Death
Sood's Instagram account had more than 1.5 million followers. His family and friends announced his death on his Instagram profile on Nov. 6.
"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the post read.