Dibrugarh-Bound Air India Express Flight Returns To Guwahati After Developing Technical Snag
The Boeing 737 Max 8 carrier took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at 12.20 pm and was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport at 1.25 pm.
A Dibrugarh-bound Air India Express flight on Monday returned to Guwahati after developing a technical snag, and later flew to its destination with a different aircraft, officials said.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 carrier took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at 12.20 pm and was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport at 1.25 pm.
However, moments before landing, the pilots observed a problem in the avionics related to one of the wings, an official said.
"It immediately decided to return to Guwahati. A different aircraft was arranged and flight IX-1186 flew from Guwahati and reached Dibrugarh at 6.20 pm," he added.
There was no report of any injury to any passenger.
When contacted, an Air India Express spokesperson said, "One of our flights returned to Guwahati on account of a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft, provided refreshments to guests and operated the flight with a delay. We regret the inconvenience."
He, however, did not provide further details like the number of passengers or crew members.