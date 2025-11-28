Dhurandhar: Major Mohit Sharma's Family Moves Delhi High Court To Stop Release Of Ranveer Singh's Film

The family of Ashoka Chakra awardee late Major Mohit Sharma has approached the Delhi High Court to prevent the release of Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar. The film is set to hit the theatres on Dec. 5, 2025.

They have sought an injunction to halt the film’s release and public screenings, arguing it portrays Major Mohit Sharma’s undercover operations, personal life, and heroic death without approval from his family or the Indian Army.

The petition points out that scenes in the Dhurandhar trailer and marketing "unmistakably mirror" Major Sharma's service record, particularly his counter-insurgency work in Kashmir.

This petition from Major Mohit Sharma’s family comes shortly after director Aditya Dhar took to X to clarify that the film is not based on the late officer.

“Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification,” Dhar posted on X.