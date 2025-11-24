Dharmendra Passes Away: President, PM, Celebrities Condole Bollywood Legend's Demise
He brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity, says President Droupadi Murmu.
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at age 89 on Monday, leading to a wave of condolences from eminent personalities across diverse fields such as politics and film.
Known for his iconic roles in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Jugnu, Dharmendra was a name that had lasting star power in the industry for over five decades
"Deeply anguished by the demise of legendary Hindi film actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji. He brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity," President Droupadi Murmu said.
"His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers," the President of India posted on X.
"The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on social media platform X.
"The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," he added.
"Dharmendra was not just a good actor but also a good and simple human being. I had a personal connection with him. He was committed to the country and the farmers," Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told reporters.
"His work in films cannot be forgotten. The film industry has suffered a huge loss with his passing away. He used to come and meet me. I have good relations with his sons and Hema Malini ji," Gadkari added.
"Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti," Bollywood film star Akshay Kumar said via a post on X.
"Staying healthy, enthusiastic, and joyful, and sharing that joy with everyone, was a special trait of his personality. This Jat, Yamla.. Pagla.. Deewana.., who always gave joy through his work, has now embarked on an eternal journey, leaving every fan heartbroken," Eknath Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra said via an X post.
"From me and my entire Shiv Sena family, heartfelt tribute to the senior actor Dharmendra..!" he added.
"Deeply anguished by the demise of legendary Hindi film actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji. He brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in an 'X' post.
"His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers," he added.
"You stood tall, not just in stature, but in spirit. Dharmendra ji, thank you for showing us strength can be kind. Om Shanti," cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.
"Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir," Bollywood director Karan Johar said in an Instagram post.
"We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi…… Om Shanti." he added.