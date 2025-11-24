Dharmendra Passes Away: President, PM, Celebrities Condole Bollywood Legend's Demise

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at age 89 on Monday, leading to a wave of condolences from eminent personalities across diverse fields such as politics and film.

Known for his iconic roles in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Jugnu, Dharmendra was a name that had lasting star power in the industry for over five decades

"Deeply anguished by the demise of legendary Hindi film actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji. He brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity," President Droupadi Murmu said.

"His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and countless admirers," the President of India posted on X.